October 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2014

Freshman girls come through in the clutch against Conway Blue

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photo by Kevin Nagle

Bouncing back from a disappointing loss at North Little Rock, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team closed out strong in two tight sets against the Conway Blue Lady Wampus Cats Monday night, earning a tough 25-23, 27-25 win in Central Arkansas Junior High Conference action.

The Lady Hornets improved to 8-5 on the season, 3-2 in conference going into Thursday’s league match at home against Mount St. Mary Academy.

Ashlyn Lee was good on 13 of her 15 serves in the match with a team-high three aces. Raven Loveless got in eight of her nine serves with two aces. Brittney Warner and Regan Ryan each served up an ace as well with Ryan good on eight of nine serves.

Lee and Kyla Baker each led the defense with six digs. Loveless had five. Macey Loudon and Warner added three apiece.

At the net, Loveless led the team with six kills. Warner and Reagan Dabbs contributed four each and Jad’n Nichols two. Loveless and Warner each had a block as well.