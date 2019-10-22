Freshman girls complete sweep of Conway teams as league tournament looms

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team, fighting for seeding in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference post-season tournament, earned a 25-16, 13-25, 15-5 victory over the Conway White Lady Cats on Monday night.

With one game left in the regular season, said Lady Hornets coach Cindy Jones, “We really could be anywhere from a seventh seed to a fourth seed.”

Bryant plays at Benton on Thursday. The CAJHC tournament is Saturday at Conway.

The Lady Hornets completed a sweep of the Conway teams with Monday’s victory.

“We finally played like we practiced,” Jones related. “The girls went out there and had fun.

“Mary Beth James capped off the last game,” she continued. “She ran off six straight serves, three of them aces, to seal the match. Our setters, Kiniyah Horton and Anna Andrews both had amazing nights putting the ball to the hitters that were hot.

“We had some amazing hustle plays that really kept the momentum in our court for the first and third games,” the coach said.