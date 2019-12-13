Freshman girls earn seventh win in a row, topping Conway White

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Emileigh Muse was Bryant’s leading scorer. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

CONWAY — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team wrapped up their pre-holiday schedule with their seventh win in a row, 42-21, over the Conway White Lady Cats at Buzz Bolding Arena on Thursday night.

The Lady Hornets are now 7-1. They will play next in the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament at Lake Hamilton set for Jan. 2-4, 2020.

Emileigh Muse led the Bryant scoring with 13 points. Lauren Lain added 9, Jaelyn Allen 8. Haya Winfield contributed 3 with Natalie Edmonson, Jayla Knight and Lyniyae Johnson each scoring 2 points. Mia Winston hit a free throw.

“We did not get off to as quick a start,” mentioned Lady Hornets coach Nathan Castaldi. “I thought Jayla really gave us a spark off the bench when she got in the first quarter. Emileigh scored 11 of her 13 points in the first, which helped us extend the lead.”

Bryant led 15-5 at the end of the first quarter. It was 20-10 at the half.

Lauren Lain goes up for a shot in the lane. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

“We were not able to pressure them as much, which meant we had to play a little more in the half court,” said Castaldi. “We did not execute as well as I would have liked, but it will give us somethings to look at on film and correct.”

By the end of the third quarter, the Bryant lead was 30-15.

“Conway hit two 3’s to start the fourth quarter, which cut the lead to 9,” the coach related. “And we did a really good job of finishing the game out. We scored on six straight possessions and did not allow Conway another point. That is something I think we can build on as we head into Christmas break.”

Lyniyae Johnson fires up an outside shot. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Natalie Edmonson shoots over a Conway White defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

Haya Winfield (33) gets a shot away between a pair of Conway White defenders. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)