White Hornets play complete game in win at Conway

CONWAY — The Bryant White Hornets eighth grade team of Bryant Junior High improved to 5-1 on the season with a 40-26 victory over the Conway White Wampus Cats on Thursday night after pushing out to a 22-5 lead by halftime.

Kellen Robinson scored 16 points to go with four assists and four rebounds. T.J. Lindsey finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Grant Johnson score 7 points.

“I am proud of the way our guys played from start to finish,” said Hornets coach Richard Wrightner. “All week we have been trying to play a complete basketball game. We played fast and forced turnovers, we scored in transition. We played well defensively, working for deflections, getting steals, contesting shots.

“I am most impressed with us going 10-13 at the free throw line,” he added. “The past few games we have struggled at the line, but the players made the adjustments, took their time, and made their free throws.

“That was a great road win for those guys,” the coach concluded.

Bryant White led 10-3 after a quarter leading up to the halftime advantage. It was 33-17 going into the fourth quarter.

Bryant White is set to play at Lake Hamilton on Monday, Dec. 16.