October 4 in Bryant athletic history: 2016

Freshman girls efficient in 2-0 victory over Conway Blue

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

For more photos by Kevin Nagle, go here

Seven different players had kills as the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team forged a hard-fought 25-22, 25-23 win over the Conway Blue Lady Cats freshman team at the Bryant Middle School gym on Monday night.

“Big win,” said Bryant coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We served really well with only three service errors. Our serve receive was good as well with only five mistakes on serve receive. We dug up 72 of their kill attempts while making only 14 dig errors. We got some good blocking up front tonight with seven total blocks.

“We started strong in the first with a big lead then let it slip away but finished the set,” he added. “In the second set, the game was back and forth until the end. The girls did a good job of finishing tonight. Proud of the way they played.”

Casey Welch led the team with four kills and a block. Grace Sams and Camille Rawls each had three kills, Truli Bates two with Grace Camferdam, Kalina Weaver and Erin Thompson picking up one apiece.

Bates led the team with three blocks. Along with Welch, Sams, Ivory Russ and Cali Rogers had solo blocks.

Sams led the team in digs with 25. Kiarra Beard finished with 10, Ashley Davis and Thompson had nine apiece. Cora Edwards finished with seven and Lexi Brown five.

Brown finished with five assists too. Weaver added three assists and Sophie Kennedy had two.

At the service line, Sams had two aces. Brown, Davis and Kennedy each had one as well. Thompson was good on all nine of her serves. Davis got in all seven of her attempts and Brown was 6 for 6. Beard and Edwards were good all five serves each. Sams was 11 of 12 on her attempts.

The Lady Hornets begin the home stretch of their season on Thursday when they host Mount St. Mary Academy, hoping for a little payback for a loss at Mount in early September. The match is the first of four to wrap up the regular season. The Central Arkansas Junior High Conference Tournament will be played on Oct. 22 at Bryant.