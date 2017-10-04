Allison’s strong finish highlights final round for Hornets at State

FAYETTEVILLE — Landon Allison shot a 76 and Scott Schmidt turned in a round of 79 as the Bryant Hornets closed out the 2017 golf season by finishing seventh as a team at the Class 7A State Tournament at Fayetteville Country Club today.

The poor conditions — rain and wind on the mountain-top course — hampered play on day two as it did on the first day of the tourney on Tuesday.

The Hornets finished with a team score of 640 with a 320 on each day. Host Fayetteville won the championship at 575, 10 strokes ahead of Cabot. Bryant finished just seven strokes shy of sixth-place Conway.

Individually, Fisher Vollendorf of Fayetteville captured the championship with a second-day round of 2-under 68 to finish at 138 for the tourney. Cabot’s Connor Gaunt matched his even-par 70 to finish second by two strokes.

Allison’s strong showing on Wednesday placed him tied for 18th overall at 155 for the two days. Schmidt, with matching rounds of 79, was 23rd.

Allison birdied the par 4 fourth hole and the par 4 eighth. Schmidt turned in a birdie-3 on the fourth as well.

Drew Darbonne improved his first-day round of 83 with an 82 today. He tied for 42nd. Logan McDonald also improved from Tuesday’s 85 to card an 83 today, placing him tied for 49th.

“Clayton (Harbour) had to withdraw after 10 holes due to injury,” noted Bryant coach Steve Griffith.

“Tough conditions again,” the coach acknowledged. “It began raining just as the players started and was steady throughout the day.”

Griffith lauded his two seniors, Darbonne and Schmidt. “I really enjoyed our two seniors,” he said. “Both did a good job of providing leadership to the younger golfers.

“I’m looking forward to the quartet of Landon, Logan, Brendon Morton and Clayton providing a solid core for next year’s team,” he concluded.