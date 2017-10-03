Freshman girls rally past Conway Blue for fourth straight

CONWAY — Make it four wins in a row for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team as they outlasted the Conway Blue Lady Wampus Cats, 19-25, 25-20, 15-5 on Monday night.

Abigail Weihe served for 13 points and Abbey Inman for 12 with Olivia German-Goad, Sam Still and Alyssa Hernandez adding eight each as the Lady Hornets improved to 9-4 in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference going into Thursday’s home match with Mount St. Mary Academy. They’ll be trying to counter a 2-1 loss at Mount on Sept. 5.

“We struggled early with their tips and some errant passing and hits,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We came out fast in the second set with Abbey serving for five straight points. She finished the second set with nine service points.

“We passed well in the second and third, which led to some good hits,” he continued. “Our blockers did a great job getting touches on their hits, which allowed our passers the time to get to the ball and made some good passes.”

Abbey Inman had 10 assists and Abigail Weihe had six. At the net, Ella Reynolds contributed six kills, Shaylee Carver five, Erin Key four and Madelyn Hoskins three.

Defensively, Still had 13 digs and Alyssa Hernandez 11. Jaiyah Jackon and German-Goad came through with five each and Maddie Thomas three.

“We started out fast in the third set after breaking serve with Olivia serving up five straight points to set the pace,” Jefferson noted. “Abigail Weihe finished out the set with six straight serves for the 15-5 win.

“Erin Key got a crucial block in the third set which put us up 10-5 and really gave us the momentum to help with the win,” he mentioned. “Our service game was good tonight with eight total aces and only three service errors.”