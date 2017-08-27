Freshman girls salvage third-place match at Benton tourney

BENTON — Though pool play didn’t go so well for the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team in a Saturday tournament, they salvaged a 2-1 win over North Little Rock in the third-place game in the consolation bracket.

“We played our best match to end the day,” acknowledged head coach Lawrence Jefferson.

The Lady Hornets lost their pool play matches then their first bracket play match with Hot Springs Lakeside 13-25, 17-25.

“We struggled to find our passing, hitting, moving and communication,” the coach said.

The win over North Little Rock was 25-18, 23-25, 15-9.

The Lady Hornets will have a rematch with North Little Rock in their next regular-season contest at home on Monday.