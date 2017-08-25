Lady Cobras spoil Lady Hornets’ home opener

August 25, 2017 Volleyball

For more photos of this event by Kevin Nagle, go here, and by Rick Nation, go here

Raven Loveless (15) follows through on a spike. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

In a pair of tight sets, the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team came up on the short end to go down 0-2 in the best of five match against the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras at Bryant High School gym on Thursday night. They battled back to win the third game but couldn’t sustain the momentum as they absorbed their first loss of the 2017 season, 19-25, 20-25, 25-17, 16-25.

“We didn’t have the outcome we wanted tonight,” said Lady Hornets coach Beth Solomon. “We were looking for domination after the way we played Tuesday night at Lakeside. Unfortunately, we just couldn’t get a groove going.

“We know the talent and skills are there,” she asserted. “We saw it Tuesday. Now we have to figure out how to keep it on the court all the time. We have all day Saturday to figure it out.”

Ivory Russ (19) goes up for a hit over a Fountain Lake defender. (Photo by Kevin Nagle)

The Lady Hornets play in the annual Little Rock Spikefest Saturday.

Against Fountain Lake, Faith Stone stepped up with 14 kills. Raven Loveless had 10 and Truli Bates eight. Kristen Boyle added seven, Ivory Russ four and Ashlyn Lee three.

Lee led the team with 30 assists. Lexi Brown added seven.

In service, the Lady Hornets were good on 75 of their 80 serves with Reagan Dabbs good on 15, Kyla Baker 14, Brown 11 and Erin Thompson 9 without an error. Lee was 13 of 15 and Cassie Ray was 11 of 14.

Lee and Thompson managed the only aces.

Brown had six digs. Ray and Dabbs five each, Thompson four. Lee, Loveless, Russ and Baker dug up two apiece.

At the Spikefest, the Lady Hornets will be playing two-set pool play matches at Little Rock Christian against Central Arkansas Christian at 9 a.m., then Texarkana, Texas at 11 a.m., and Greenbrier at 1 p.m. Bracket play in one of three tournaments (Gold, Silver and Bronze) will begin at 3 p.m., best of three.

Lexi Brown serves during Thursday’s match. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Bryant libero Erin Thompson returns serve. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Ashlyn Lee had 30 assists in Thursday’s match. (Photo by Rick Nation)

Faith Stone led Bryant with 14 kills. (Photo by Rick Nation)



Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
August 25, 2017
Lady Hornets breeze to junior varsity win
Volleyball
August 25, 2017
Bryant White vs. Lake Hamilton eighth grade volleyball

Leave a Reply