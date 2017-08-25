Lady Hornets breeze to junior varsity win

The Bryant Lady Hornets junior varsity piled up 21 service aces as they eased two a straight set win over the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras JV on Thursday night at the Bryant High School gym, 25-7, 25-10.

Shannon Stewart had eight assists, getting in all 16 of her serves. Casey Welch was 10 for 10 with four aces while Beatriz Hernandez, Kiarra Beard and Ashley Davis finished with three aces each.

At the net, Kennedy Kuchinski led the team with four kills. Grace Camferdam had three and Welch two. Brooke Abney had one. Imanii Jones and Hernandez each had four assists.





