Freshman girls show considerable improvement at tourney

BENTON — In what turned into a three-team tournament, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team picked up some ground on Saturday. Though they were unable to finish out victories, they battled both Benton and Hot Springs Lakeside in their respective matches and head coach Lawrence Jefferson was pleased with the progress.

“We played our best volleyball so far,” the coach asserted.

Against Benton, the Lady Hornets lost 20-25, 25-26. They won their first set against Lakeside 25-22, struggled in the second set, losing 9-25, but rallied in the third set before falling 12-15.

“We had our chances against Benton but just couldn’t close it out,” Jefferson said. “But we improved our back-row passing with Maria Waite, McKenzie Waymire, Isabella Jackson and Lawson Godwin really stepping up with some good digs on some hard hits by Benton’s hitters.”

Olivia McCallister had six kills in the match for Bryant. Lily Studdard added four with Kinsley Shere and Riley Hudson picking up two apiece.

Callie Kendrick had seven assists and Madison Bailey five, while Studdard served for 13 points, Kendrick nine and Waite seven. Waymire and Bailey served for five points each.

“We came out hot in the first set versus Lakeside,” Jefferson noted. “We had a meltdown and lost the second. The third set went back and forth until the end.

“We struggled more with passing and hitting during this match but never gave up,” he related.

McCallister had four kills and two blocks. Studdard and Hudson added two kills each and Kaitlyn Kennemer picked up a block.

Bailey had three assists with Kendrick and Savannah Rye picking up two apiece. Kendrick served for 11 points, Studdard nine and Jackson six. Waite, Bailey and Waymire each had five service-points.

The Lady Hornets are set to return to action on Monday night at Cabot North.