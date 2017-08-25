Freshman girls surge in third set to topple Lake Hamilton

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team were in a battle with the Lake Hamilton Lady Wolves on Thursday night at Bryant Middle School gym. In a back-and-forth match, the Lady Hornets surged in the rubber game and extracted a victory, 25-21, 23-25, 15-5.

“We played slow and sluggish,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “We played our best set in the third.”

Ashton Inman led with seven kills whle Abigail Weihe and Abbey Inman served for 10 points apiece. Abbey Inman and Sam Still had three service aces with Skylar Risk adding two.

Ella Reynolds and Erin Key knocked down three kills each with Madelyn Hoskins and Shaylee Carver added two. Abbey Inman had one as well to go with a team-high six assists.

Olivia German-Goad served for nine points. Carver and Risk toed the line for five points and Hoskins two including an ace.

The Lady Hornets are set to return to action on Saturday at a tournament in Benton.





