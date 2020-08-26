August 25 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Lady Hornets sweep Fountain Lake behind Anderson

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle and Rick Nation

Allie Anderson had a whopping 21 kills as the Bryant Lady Hornets opened the 2015 volleyball season by whipping the Fountain Lake Lady Cobras, 25-13, 25-21, 25-18 at the Hornets Nest Tuesday night.

“Allie Anderson had some great kills tonight,” said Lady Hornets’ head coach Beth Solomon. “She and Britney (Sahlmann) were connecting well on the court.”

Sahlmann, the team’s senior setter, had 15 assists, nine digs, five kills and was good on all nine of her serves with two aces.

Sophomore Raven Loveless had four kills with sophomore Brittney Warner and junior Alex Dillard adding three each. Senior Kendall Selig had two.

“We had a pretty good night,” Solomon said. “We still have some inconsistencies that we need to work on but it’s early in the season and we have time to do that.

“We’ve added Brittney Warner into our rotation on the right side,” she mentioned. “She has a strong hit and we’re really looking to her to give us that block on the outside hitter. Obviously she’s young but with experience she will be more and more ready for conference play.”

At the service line, the Lady Hornets were just a little better than 89 percent. Along with Sahlmann, Anderson had two aces and so did Whitney Brown. Selig got all eight of her serves in.

“Whitney Brown had some really good short serves and Allie is becoming better with her power jump serve,” Solomon said. “We just, obviously, need to be ready for the ball to come back over when she serves.”

Brown also contributed 12 digs. Sahlmann had nine and Shayla McKissock four.

The Lady Hornets host Hot Springs Lakeside this Thursday then play in the Little Rock Spikefest on Saturday.