Freshman girls toppled by Lake Hamilton

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team was defeated by the Lake Hamilton Junior Lady Wolves on Thursday, 14-25, 10-25.

Olivia McCallister and Kaitlyn Nees each had two kills for Bryant. Savannah Rye contributed two assists and Lawson Godwin had three digs.

In service, Makenzie Waymire had five points.

The Lady Hornets travel to Mount St. Mary Academy in a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match on Monday.