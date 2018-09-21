Solomon steps down as BHS volleyball coach

Beth Solomon, head coach of the Bryant Lady Hornets volleyball team, announced she is stepping down from the position after 10 years, effective today.

“I took the program over 10 years ago and have done a lot, but it has reached a point that it is time for me to step down,” she said.

“Beth came along when a change was needed and transcended what the program had been,” said Bryant athletic director Mike Lee, who said an interim head coach will be announced in the days ahead. “Timing is everything and Beth felt like this was the best time for her, personally and professionally.”

The Lady Hornets’ best season under Solomon was 2015 when they were 28-8-1 and reached the second round of the Class 7A State Tournament.

This year, Bryant is 7-11-1 after Thursday night’s 0-3 loss to Conway.