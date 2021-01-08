Freshman Hornets open league play with road win

CONWAY — Behind 16 points from Jamison Lewis, the Bryant Hornets freshman team opened play in the Central Arkansas Junior High Conference on Thursday night with a 53-45 win over the Conway Blue Wampus Cats at Bolding Arena.

“Jamison got hot coming out from the tip and hit three 3’s in the first quarter,” noted Hornets coach Tyler Posey.

The Hornets led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter but surged to a 32-16 lead by halftime. It was 40-29 going into the fourth quarter.

Trent Ford and Cairon Allen added 8 points each while Mytorian Singleton and Joseph Nelson scored 7 apiece.

“We talked about rebounding the ball better this game after giving up 17 offensive rebounds to Benton on Monday,” Posey mentioned. “We only gave up 3 offensive rebounds and led the overall rebounding by 16.

“This was a very encouraging sign as we were able to get out in transition and not allow easy second chance baskets,” he added. “We had good effort all night and it’s great to get off to a good start in conference.”

The Hornets, now 4-6 overall, have won back-to-back games. They’ll host Cabot South on Monday, Jan. 11.