Freshman Lady Hornets advance to title game

PEARCY — Parris Atkins and Daria Greer combined for 34 points as the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team advanced to the championship of the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament at Lake Hamilton High School with a 46-20 victory over the Hot Springs Lady Trojans freshmen.

Bryant jumped out to a 15-2 lead by the end of the first quarter.

“I think we played our most complete game of the year,” said Bryant coach Nathan Castaldi, whose team improved to 5-5 on the season. “On offense, we worked the basketball and got good looks just about every time down the floor. We got out in transition and were able to get some easy looks.

“On the defensive side, we made Hot Springs work for every shot and finished off each possession with a rebound,” he continued. “Hot Springs’ best player had 26 on Thursday against Benton and we held her to 8.”

Atkins had 20 points and Greer 14. Jordan Hancock added 8 with Sage Hartz and Emma Chappell pitching in with 2 apiece.

Bryant’s lead was 26-11 at the half then a strong third quarter pushed the margin to 39-13 going into the final period.

The Lady Hornets will take on Centerpoint in the title game on Saturday at 4 p.m., in the Lake Hamilton Arena.