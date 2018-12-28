George, Sanders lead Hornet frosh past Hot Springs

PEARCY — Gabe George and Demetrius Sanders combined for 30 points to lead the Bryant Hornets freshman team to a 50-37 victory over the Hot Springs Trojans freshmen on Thursday in the first round of the annual Kameron Hale Invitational Tournament at Lake Hamilton High School.

Bryant advances to play Benton on Friday at 4:15 in a winner’s bracket semifinal.

The Hornets held a tenuous 15-12 lead after the first quarter. The advantage was 31-20 at the half.

“After going back and forth in the first quarter, I thought we really picked out energy up in the second,” said Hornets coach Tyler Posey. “During the second, we had a nice run after a 3 by Gabe George and a steal by Josh Mendoza and a great outlet pass for a layup.

“Josh came off the bench for some great minutes and really gave us a spark in the second quarter,” he mentioned.

The third quarter was tight but the Hornets entered the fourth with a 41-33 lead.

“It was a closely challenged third quarter,” Posey acknowledged. “But our guys responded with another great run with several offensive rebounds and putbacks by Demetrius Sanders and a layup by Mendoza.

“We closed out the game with four straight made free throws by Gabe George and Landyn Newburn.”

George and Sanders each finished with 15 points. Isaiah Kearney had 8 and Mendoza 5.