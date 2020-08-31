August 31 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Freshman Lady Hornets dismiss Lake Hamilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos by Kevin Nagle. To view more, go here.

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a[more] 25-18, 25-15 victory over the Lake Hamilton Junior Lady Wolves Thursday night at the Bryant Middle School gym.





Kendall Selig led the team in hits with nine and five kills. Ashlyn Taylor had seven hits and one kill, Peyton Ramsey five hits and three kills, Sierra Jones four hits with two kills. Allie Anderson had four hits and one kill while leading the team in blocks with two. Julie Ward added a kill as well and Ramsey and Britney Sahlmann pitched in with a block apiece.

“Lake Hamilton had some big hitters and I thought our defense did a good job responding to their hits,” said Bryant coach Julie Long. “Our hitters are finally putting together a whole game consistently and pushing to really put power behind the ball. We are also starting to play with more composure and confidence.”

Sahlmann led the team with 17. Whitney Brown had six digs, Skylar Harper pitched in with four digs, Shayla McKissock two and Kaci Squires one.

In service, Sahlmann served for 15 points, Ramsey 10, Selig six, Anderson five, Taylor four and Ward two.

“The girls have worked hard since our last game to correct our inconsistencies and, for the most part, they went out and performed well,” stated Long. “We made a goal to focus on our serves and we ended up missing two serves the whole night so I was very pleased. I would like for that number to be at zero but we significantly lowered the number of serves that we missed.”

The Junior Lady Hornets return to action at Conway White on Thursday, Sept. 6.

“The girls are working hard to keep getting better,” Long noted. “One of our biggest focuses this season is to not be satisfied with where we are and to keep on working to try to get better every single day.They are a great group of girls and we are consistently doing just that.”