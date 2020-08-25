August 24 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Freshman Lady Hornets open season with 2-0 win over Cabot South

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team opened the season Monday with a[more] convincing win over the Cabot South Lady Panthers, 25-12 and 25-14. Taylor Lindberg led the team with five kills and Rylee Phillips had seven assists.

“I was very pleased with the girls’ intensity and footwork,” stated head coach Monica Parish. “Now, everything was not perfect of course, but for the first match of the season, they executed well.”

In the first game, Nikki Clay produced the first point off a Cabot serve then, with Mercedes Dillard in service, the Lady Hornets scored points three through six. Haley Dellis came through with a rush garnering all three of her kills for the match as the Lady Hornets built a lead. Philips had two assists and Abby Staton the other on those kills.

Phillips served through points 8 to 11 with an ace along the way. Phillips then set up Lindberg for a pair of kills.

With Staton serving, the Lady Hornets reeled off five points. Her run included a pair of aces as the lead grew to 18-8. Lindberg, off another assist from Phillips, capped the blitz with another kill.

Dillard added a kill and Clay served for points 22 and 23 on the way to closing it out.

In the second game, Clay kept it going by serving up an ace for the first point. She then assisted on a kill by Phillips, who added a second for the third point. Two more aces extended the lead to 5-1.

Cabot South rallied to take a 6-5 lead but Dillard added a pair of aces.

The game was tied 9-9 when Dellis took over service and the Lady Hornets pushed out to a 15-10 lead. She started the run with an ace and finished with another. Lindberg and Clay contributed kills with Phillips adding an assist on Clay’s.

Staton served up a pair of aces as the lead grew to 16-12. Lindberg took over as the lead ballooned to 20-13. A kill by Phillips off a set by Lindberg accounted for the 24th point then Clay’s ace ended it.

The Lady Hornets’ next outing will be Monday, Aug. 29, at Conway Blue.