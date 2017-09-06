Freshman Lady Hornets’ rally falls short at Mount

LITTLE ROCK — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team rallied after losing the opening set at Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday night. But, after evening the game 1-1, they were unable to close out the win at the Mounties handed them their second loss of the season, 18-25, 25-23, 7-15.

“We struggled passing and serving,” said Lady Hornets coach Lawrence Jefferson. “Mount St. Mary is a good team that is difficult to beat at Mount.”

The Lady Hornets, now 3-2, face a pair of trips to Russellville in the coming days. On Thursday, they’ll play the Lady Whirlwinds in a Central Arkansas Conference match. On Saturday, they’ll return for a tournament.