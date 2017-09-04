Junior boys finish third in season-opening meet

September 3, 2017 Cross Country

Photos courtesy of Cynthia Austin

ARKADELPHIA — The Bryant Junior Hornets picked up a third-place finish in the Junior Boys division of the Ouachita Baptist University Bob Gravette Invitational Saturday. The Junior Hornets scored 61 points to finish just behind runner-up Lake Hamilton (58). Conway dominated the team standings with a near perfect score of 16.

Bresner Austin was the first Junior Hornet across the line, placing sixth in 11:44. The rest of the team’s top seven were Hagan Austin (9th in 11:59), Chris Herrera (15th in 12:44), George Terry (20th in 12:58), Taj Van Tassel (22st in 12:58), Aaron Spangler (23rd in 13:00), and Ammon Henderson (29th in 13:06).

“I thought we had a solid race,” said Bryant coach Steve Oury. “The Austin brothers did a great job. I expected Bresner to have a top 10 finish, but Hagan ran a heck of a race as well to finish ninth.  We just need to work on getting out to a slightly faster start but overall a very good effort.”



Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

