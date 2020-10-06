October 5 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Freshman Lady Hornets snap brief skid with win over Cabot South

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team snapped a three-game slide with a 2-0 victory over the Cabot South Lady Panthers at Bryant Middle School gym Monday night.

The Lady Hornets include Jenna Acheson, Aubree Allen, Ashlea Brazil, Ashlee Caton, Stormi Chaloner, Kaley Coppock, Hannah Crouch, Dezarea Duckworth, Kaitlyn Greer, Nicole Guyett, Kayla Jolley, Jacie McMahan, Mekaylah Muhammad, Breanna Sanders, Courtnie Schultz, Becka Shaddon, Erica Smith and Katy Stillman.[more]

Shaddon got the Lady Hornets off to a good start by serving for 10 consecutive points in the opening game of the match. Coppock then contributed the serves for a run from 11 to 17. Allen contributed two digs during the game.

In the second game, Jenna Acheson served from points 10 through 12.“It was a better hitting game,” noted Lady Hornets coach Monica Parish. “Becka Shaddon had some good passes to get our offense going.”

Smith had two kills and Allen three.

The Lady Hornets came into that contest off losses to Lake Hamilton, 23-25, 14-25, and Conway White, 13-25, 18-25, last week.

Of the match at Conway, Parish noted, “We had two players out, plus Conway White is the top team in our conference. We were scrambling just to fill spots.”

The Lady Hornets were without outside hitter Greer, nursing an ankle injury, and Guyett, a middle blocker, who had injured an elbow.

Bryant struggled in the first game but they were more competitive in the second.

“Certain players started fitting into their new roles,” Parish explained. “Becka Shaddon got on a service roll starting with an ace for point 6 and rolled off four more points to go ahead 10-7. Hannah served points 12 to 14 to make the score 14-8. But then it started to unravel. We didn’t not keep one serve after that and then serve receive and back row allowed points 13-25 for Conway.”

Schultz had three digs, Duckworth and Crouch added two each.

Against Lake Hamilton, the Lady Hornets had leads in both games but couldn’t hang on to win either.

“Ashley Caton started us out with the first four points of the match,” noted Parish. “We were ahead 18-14 when Kaitlin sprained her ankle. She was hitting a ball at the net and rolled it on the landing. She’s out for the rest of the season.

“Our back rotation is not playing and moving very well,” the coach continued. “We were missing our libero, Becka, and you could really tell it. They did not pass the ball very well and that group did not have our dig among them. So we will work on that area.”

Smith contributed three kills, all in the first game. Jolley had a kill in each of the two games.

The Lady Hornets travel to North Little Rock on Thursday, host Mount St. Mary Academy on Monday, Oct. 11, then wraps up the regular season back at Conway taking on Conway Blue.