Freshman Lady Hornets win 4 of 6 matches at Cabot tourney

September 28, 2019 Volleyball

CABOT — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team went 4-2 on the day at the Cabot Tournament on Saturday. They defeated Cabot North, Greene County Tech and Batesville and lost to Annie Camp of Jonesboro and Greene County Tech.

“It was a long day,” said Lady Hornets coach Cindy Jones. “We played three matches in a row and got a little tired towards the end.

“I saw some great things and still things to work on,” she related. “Lily Settle and Laura Kate Thomas gave us some great defensive play. Kinsey Gregory and Camryn Martin played outstanding in the middle position. And we got great hitting from Mary Beth James and Jacia Gilbert.”

Bryant returns to Cabot on Monday to play a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match with Cabot South.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Volleyball
September 28, 2019
Bryant tops Lake Hamilton to win Silver Division at Lakeside tournament

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!