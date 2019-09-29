Freshman Lady Hornets win 4 of 6 matches at Cabot tourney

CABOT — The Bryant Lady Hornets freshman volleyball team went 4-2 on the day at the Cabot Tournament on Saturday. They defeated Cabot North, Greene County Tech and Batesville and lost to Annie Camp of Jonesboro and Greene County Tech.

“It was a long day,” said Lady Hornets coach Cindy Jones. “We played three matches in a row and got a little tired towards the end.

“I saw some great things and still things to work on,” she related. “Lily Settle and Laura Kate Thomas gave us some great defensive play. Kinsey Gregory and Camryn Martin played outstanding in the middle position. And we got great hitting from Mary Beth James and Jacia Gilbert.”

Bryant returns to Cabot on Monday to play a Central Arkansas Junior High Conference match with Cabot South.