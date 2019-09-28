Updated conference standings

7A-CENTRAL CONFERENCE
2019 football standings
Team conf ovl
Bryant 1-0 4-0
Little Rock Catholic 1-0 3-1
Conway 1-0 3-1
North Little Rock 1-0 2-2
Little Rock Central 0-1 3-1
Cabot 0-1 3-1
Fort Smith Northside 0-1 2-2
Fort Smith Southside 0-1 1-3
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Little Rock Central 24, West Memphis 18
Friday, Aug. 30
Bryant 42, Benton 14 (War Memorial Stadium, LR)
Conway 37, El Dorado 27
Fort Smith Northside 36, Rogers Heritage 7
Jonesboro 18, LR Catholic 13
Saturday, Aug. 31
North Little Rock 19, Tulsa Booker T. Washington 0
Friday, Sept. 6
Cabot 43, Pine Bluff 19
Bentonville 17, Conway 10
Greenwood 31, Fort Smith Northside 10
Bentonville West 37, Fort Smith Southside 13
Little Rock Catholic 35, Sylvan Hills 15
Little Rock Central 62, Rogers Heritage 0
Memphis Whitehaven 23, North Little Rock 0
Friday, Sept. 13
Bryant 38, Bentonville West 0
Cabot 35, El Dorado 14
Conway 14, Jonesboro 7
Fort Smith Northside 44, Van Buren 6
Greenwood 44, Fort Smith Southside 14
Little Rock Catholic 41, Jacksonville 0
Little Rock Central 42, Rogers 25
Baton Rouge Catholic 24, North Little Rock 17 (Shreveport)
Friday, Sept. 20
Bryant 42, Fayetteville 13
Cabot 37, Benton 28
Fort Smith Southside 35, Rogers Heritage 7
Friday, Sept. 27
Bryant 42, Fort Smith Northside 7
Little Rock Catholic 28, Cabot 26
Conway 42, Fort Smith Southside 21
North Little Rock 35, Little Rock Central 21
Friday, Oct. 4
Little Rock Catholic at Bryant
Fort Smith Southside at Cabot
Conway at North Little Rock
Little Rock Central at Fort Smith Northside
Friday, Oct. 11
Bryant at Little Rock Central
Cabot at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at Little Rock Catholic
North Little Rock at Fort Smith Southside
Friday, Oct. 18
Fort Smith Southside at Bryant
Cabot at Little Rock Central
Conway at Fort Smith Northside
Little Rock Catholic at North Little Rock
Friday, Oct. 25
Bryant at Cabot
Little Rock Central at Conway
Fort Smith Northside at North Little Rock
Little Rock Catholic at Fort Smith Southside
Friday, Nov. 1
North Little Rock at Bryant
Cabot at Fort Smith Northside
Conway at Little Rock Catholic
Fort Smith Southside at Little Rock Central
Thursday, Nov. 7
Little Rock Central at Little Rock Catholic
Friday, Nov. 8
Bryant at Conway
North Little Rock at Cabot
Fort Smith Northside at Fort Smith Southside