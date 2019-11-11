Freshman teams host Classic to open 2019-20 basketball season in Bryant

The first official basketball games for Bryant schools will be played on Monday night at the new Bryant Junior High School gym in the 2019 Bryant Classic. Games begin at 4:30 p.m., with Benton’s freshman girls taking on the Little Rock Christian Academy freshman girls. That’ll be followed by the Benton and Vilonia boys squaring off at 5:45 p.m.

After that, the Bryant freshman girls take on the Vilonia girls at 7 p.m., followed by Bryant’s boys taking on Hot Springs Lakeside at 8:15 p.m.

The Classic continues on Thursday, Nov. 14, while, at the old Hornets’ Nest at the high school, the varsity teams play in benefit scrimmages starting with the girls at 6 p.m., against E-STEM of Little Rock. The boys varsity teams will scrimmage afterwards.

In addition, on Tuesday, the Bryant Blue seventh grade teams of Bethel Middle School will travel to Sheridan to open their season.