Freshman teams host Classic to open 2019-20 basketball season in Bryant

November 10, 2019 Boys Basketball, Girls Basketball

The first official basketball games for Bryant schools will be played on Monday night at the new Bryant Junior High School gym in the 2019 Bryant Classic. Games begin at 4:30 p.m., with Benton’s freshman girls taking on the Little Rock Christian Academy freshman girls. That’ll be followed by the Benton and Vilonia boys squaring off at 5:45 p.m.

After that, the Bryant freshman girls take on the Vilonia girls at 7 p.m., followed by Bryant’s boys taking on Hot Springs Lakeside at 8:15 p.m.

The Classic continues on Thursday, Nov. 14, while, at the old Hornets’ Nest at the high school, the varsity teams play in benefit scrimmages starting with the girls at 6 p.m., against E-STEM of Little Rock. The boys varsity teams will scrimmage afterwards.

In addition, on Tuesday, the Bryant Blue seventh grade teams of Bethel Middle School will travel to Sheridan to open their season.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Boys Basketball
November 8, 2019
Tip-Off Night: Varsity boys
Girls Basketball
November 7, 2019
Tip-Off Night: Varsity girls

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!