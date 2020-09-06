September 6 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Freshmen Lady Hornets rally past Conway Blue

Photos by Kevin Nagle

After a narrow loss in the second game of their match against the Conway Blue Lady Wampus Cats on Thursday, the Bryant Lady Hornets freshman team wrestled back the momentum to win the match 25-23, 15-25, 15-10 at Bryant Middle School gym on Thursday.

Meagan Chism led the Lady Hornets with three kills and five service aces. She had 15 attacks with just one error and was good on nine of her 12 serves.

Imonii Jones and Faith Stone each had two kills. Jenna Vos, Karlee Kindy and Kristin Boyle added one apiece. New had three blocks, Boyle two and Jones one.

New and Madi Draper added an ace each. Draper was good on all seven of her serves and New got in all eight. Lindsey Maxwell was 11 of 11 with an ace and Cassie Ray was 10 of 11 at the line. She also had nine digs as did Chism. Draper finished with four.

Now 2-2 overall, the Lady Hornets travel to Mount St. Mary Academy for a match on Tuesday then visit Russellville on Thursday.