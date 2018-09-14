Gaspard, LaCerra are medalists at Pine Bluff CC

PINE BLUFF — Andrew Gaspard fired an even-par 35 over nine holes as the Bryant Hornets finished second by two strokes in a three-team golf match against White Hall and Sylvan Hills at Pine Bluff Country Club on Thursday.

Sylvan Hills won team honors with a 154. Bryant shot 156 and White Hall finished at 193.

Gaspard was individual medalist, finishing four strokes ahead of teammate Daniel Taylor and White Hall’s Josh McNulty.

The Lady Hornets took team honors among the girls, behind medalist Caitlin LaCerra’ 43, five strokes better than White Hall’s Sidney Huffman. Bryant’s Brooklyn Waller was third with a round of 49.

“It was a very good day for Andrew,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “The girls pushed through the heat and were able to secure a win.”

The Lady Hornets combined on a 153 to White Hall’s 157.

Meredith Medford and Anna Barnes each finished with rounds of 61.

For the boys, Landon Allison and Brendan Morton each carded a 41. Ian Thrash shot 45.

Bryant finishes up the regular season with a varsity and JV match at Hurricane Country Club on Tuesday against North Little Rock.