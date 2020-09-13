September 13 in Bryant athletic history: 2015

Shelby, Brazil pace Bryant teams to third-place finishes

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Photos courtesy of Julie Shelby

LITTLE ROCK — Senior Hannah Shelby earned a fifth-place finish individually and the Bryant Lady Hornets came away with a third-place team finish Saturday at the Minuteman Cross Country Invitational Saturday held at Western Hills Park in Little Rock.

Little Rock Christian won the team championship with 54 points, followed by Lake Hamilton in second with 70 points. Bryant scored 106 points followed by Russellville (116), Mt. Saint Mary (121), and Cabot (140). There were 13 teams and 159 individual runners in the race.

Shelby finished with a time of 19:57. Reagan Smith (18th, 22:06) and Bree Hood (19th, 22:07) also garnered a Top-20 award apiece. Lauren Hart was Bryant’s third runner at 34th place in 22:58. Esmeralda Limon finished out the scoring five in 49th place with a time of 24:01.

Kaylin Watts (59th, 24:36) and Avery Lorio (61st, 24:43) finished out the top seven for the Lady Hornets.

“Hannah Shelby ran a great time today on a very difficult course,” said Lady Hornets coach Danny Westbrook. “I was proud to see her take a risk and lead the race through the first mile.

“Reagan Smith and Bree Hood did a good job of pack running together into the finish,” he added. “Lauren Hart continues to improve and I was extremely proud of Esmeralda Limon who gave an outstanding performance.”

Junior Girls

Freshman Bailey Brazil was fifth overall as Bryant’s Junior Lady Hornets also took third place in the team standings. Russellville won the meet with 51 points, followed by LR Christian (71), Bryant (91), Conway (124), Lakeside (152) and Cabot (166). There were 13 full teams and 219 total runners in the race.

Brazil turned in a time of 13:00. Seventh-grader Sydney Dettmer also received a Top-20 award with her 13th place finish in 13:31. Finishing out the top seven for the Junior Lady Hornets were Madison Dettmer (23rd, 13:46), Olivia Orr (24th, 13:49), Zhania Hall (26th, 13:53), Jullian Colclasure (32nd, 14:07), Mika Johnson (34th, 14:09).

“I was really proud of Bailey Brazil for going to the front of the race early and running with the leaders through the race,” Westbrook said. “I have already let her know that she is getting moved up to the high school team soon. It will probably come right after Chile Pepper and right before our home invitational. I think she can provide a huge boost up front for our high school team.”

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to run in Conway this Saturday, Sept. 19. The Conway Invitational will be at Lake Beaverfork.

The Chile Pepper, an annual cross country festival in Fayetteville, will be Oct. 3 with Bryant’s home meet the next Saturday, Oct. 10.