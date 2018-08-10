Girls, JV boys prevail over Benton in rematch

BENTON — For the second time this week, the Bryant girls and junior varsity boys prevailed in a dual match with Benton at Longhills Golf Club Thursday. Once again, freshman Caitlin LaCerra paced the Lady Hornets with an even-par round of 36 while Daniel Taylor, also a freshman, led the JV boys with a 39.

Bryant won the girls match with 130 points to Benton’s 161. The Hornets JV won with 169 points to Benton’s 177.

The Bryant varsity teams will return to action next Thursday at Hot Springs Country Club in a dual match with Lakeside.

“We were glad to get in another dual match,” said Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “Caitlin had another good day, offsetting a triple bogey with three birdies to finish even.

“It was a good day for Daniel with the low score,” he added. “All of the JV guys are continuing to gain consistency.”

For the Lady Hornets, junior Brooklyn Waller turned in a round of 45 and junior Meredith Medford carded a 49.

Anna Barnes shot a 51 and Leighton Crawley turned in a 55.

“I was excited for Meredith as she broke 50 for the first time,” Griffith said. “She continues to improve, as are all the girls.”

For the boys, Andrew Gaspard finished at 42 with Caleb Barnes and Cameron McDonald turning in rounds of 44. Ian Thrash carded a 45 and James Cerutti came in at 48.