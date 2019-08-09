Hornets finish third in close golf match at Rebsamen

LITTLE ROCK — Bryant’s Logan McDonald shot an 18-hole round of 75 to finish two strokes off the medalist round of 73 to lead the Bryant Hornets golf team to a third-place finish in a tight three-team golf match at Rebsamen Park golf course on Thursday.

The Hornets combined on a team score of 318. Little Rock Catholic won with a team score of 314 followed by North Little Rock at 315.

Along with McDonald, Andrew Gaspard turned in a round of 78 for Bryant. Daniel Taylor shot 82 and Cameron McDonald finished at 83. Landon Wallace turned in a 94.

Brooklyn Waller was the only Lady Hornets golfer in the match. She shot 94.

“We didn’t play as well as we wanted,” acknowledged Bryant coach Casey Mattox. “They played the ball down though, and the greens were tough for all of them.

“They’ll come back strong from this one,” he asserted.

Bryant’s next outing is Monday, Aug. 12, at the Charging Wildcats Invitational at North Little Rock’s North Hills Country Club.