Girls win team title, Avila wins boys individual crown at junior high championship

The Bryant Junior High Lady Hornets captured first place at the annual WalMart Junior High cross country championship meet held at Cabot on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Hornets’ junior high team finished second just behind Cabot over the two-mile course, paced by individual medalist Brandon Avila’s 10:41.5 clocking.

The Lady Hornets finished with all five runners in the top 11, four in the top nine for a cumulative score of 37 points. Cabot was second with 44 points.

Bryant was paced by Lillian Miller, who finished in 12:51.0 to place third behind a pair of runners, Ella Gary and Lauren Humiston of Little Rock Episcopal Collegiate, both eighth graders.

Bryant freshman Aidan Fisher was sixth overall with a time of 13:02.8. Eighth grader Taegan Herrien finished eighth in 13:22.3 and seventh grader Dakota McNab was ninth in 13:29.0 for the Lady Hornets.

Freshman Gracie Rocha completed the scoring group by finishing in 13:29.0, good for 11th.

“The junior girls really gave it everything they had because they knew it was their last race of this crazy season we’ve had,” said Bryant coach Nicole Bradbury. “Lily Miller has been our top girl all season long and held her position very well during this race. Aidan Fisher had a breakthrough race as our second girl. Taegan Herrien, Dakota McNab, and Gracie Rocha were all close together. These girls really showed some grit and strength especially in the final stretch.”

Bryant’s top seven also included Julianne Arnold (13th, 13:45.3) and Lily James (14th, 13:94.4). Both are seventh graders.

The Hornets finished with 48 points. Cabot won with 32. Benton was third with 86 in the seven-team field.

Avila, a freshman, beat out second place Brandon Waller of Cabot by eight seconds. Eighth grader Jack Landrum was fourth in 11:17.3

The third Bryant runner was eighth grader Angel Vargas who finished 12th in 11:39.6 with teammate Daniel Barrientos, a freshman, 13th in 11:47.7.

Grayson King, a seventh grader, completed the Hornets’ scoring group with an 18th-place finish, clocking in at 12:15.9.

“The boys gave an impressive performance,” Bradbury said. “Brandon Avila took not only first for Bryant but first overall. Jack Landrum pulled out a PR with fourth overall and second for Bryant. Jack started the season strong and has only gotten stronger with each race. Angel Vargas and Daniel Barrientos finished close together as third and fourth for Bryant. Both have been consistent and driven. Grayson King, a seventh grader, snagged fifth for Bryant and has really stepped up for the team this season.”

Completing Bryant’s top seven were eighth grader Dylan Middleton (21st, 12:20.1) and eighth grader Daven Parker (23rd, 12:21.3).