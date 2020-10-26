Freshman dance team excels at Bentonville competition

October 26, 2020 Spirit

The Bryant Junior High School freshman dance team was named the Grand champion in Hip Hop as they captured first place in Hip Hop and a second place in Jazz at the Southern Spirit competition in Bentonville over the weekend.

The team, coached by Ashley Beard, includes Laiken Clarke, Brynn Phillips, Morgan Wilson, Zoe Wilson, Emily Oppenhuizen, Blair Jane Gray, Mia Jordan, Megan Johnson, Brenna Ray, Lochlan Walsh, Taylor Richards, Lauren Elliott, Camille Slack, Julia Murray, Abbey Lee, Sidney Green, Claire Meharg and Caitlyn Warner

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

