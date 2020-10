BHS varsity dance team excels at Nettleton competition

The Bryant High School varsity dance team was awarded first place in Jazz, Hip Hop and Pom on the way to earning the Overall Execution Award at the Nettleton dance competition recently.

The team is coached by Brooke Crump. It includes Captains Aryn Stiles and Jessy Johnson, Kyndal Bentley, Ashlie Zuber, Ella Pengelly, Hayley Meeler, Hope Ingold, Hannah Yates, Katelyn Turner, Kourtney Scott, Olivia Graham, Payton Jones, Rylee Suggs, Ashleigh Hill, Alex Chastain and Taylor Moore.