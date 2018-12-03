Gould, Halladay lead Lady Hornets to runner-up spot at HSU

Photos courtesy of Ali Dadgar, Leila Photography

ARKADELPHIA — Alana Gould won an individual event and contributed to a winning effort in a relay while Aidan Halladay earned an individual victory to highlight the work of the Bryant Lady Hornets in the Arkadelphia Invitational swimming and diving meet held at Henderson State University on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets finished with 390 points, second only to Springdale’s 476, in the eight-team meet. Magnolia was third at 326.

Gould won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.80, edging out Annalie Slater of Springdale, who finished in 26.99. Bryant’s Ella Reynolds was third in 27.03 and Kayla Vaughan was fourth in 29.20.

In the 200-yard medley relay, Reynolds, Gould, Vaughan and Hailey Addison teamed up for a 2:12.62 clocking to take first place. Springdale was second in 2:13.30.

Halladay took first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:19.66. Alyssa Addison was second in 7:23.39.

Bryant was second in the other two relays. In the 200 free, it was Vaughan, Hailey Addison, Halladay and Reynolds finishing in 1:59.07. Springdale won in 1:52.01.

In the 400 free, Springdale won in 4:30.48 with Bryant’s quartet of Gould, Jasmine Snell, Madison Kennedy and Halladay finishing second in 5;02.59.

The Lady Hornets also picked up second-place points in the one-meter dive. Sara Weber’s score of 150.20 was second only to Springdale’s Addison Trunick (171.40). Bryant’s Lawson Godwin was third with a score of 137.45.

Halladay and Gould each added third-place finishes.

Halladay’s came in the 200 free in which she touched in 2:23.62. Alyssa Addison was fourth in 2:42.04 with Charlotte Bryant ninth for the Lady Hornets in 3:15.24.

Gould’s came in the 100-yard breast stroke. She finished in 1:21.58. Hailey Addison was seventh in 1:29.67 with Bryant 11thwith a time of 1:49.33.

Reynolds took fourth in the 100 free, clocking in at 1:05.23. Vaughan was ninth in 1:09.24 with Hailey Addison 10thin 1:10.52.

Madison Kennedy’s 1:43.47 in the 100-yard butterfly was good for fourth-place points.

Snell and Kennedy each place in the 200 individual medley. Snell was sixth in 3:06.41 with Kennedy ninth in 3:28.91.

Snell and Jaycee Clemmer contributed points in the 100-yard backstroke. Snell’s 1:22.26 was good for seventh and Clemmer’s 1:54.02 took 10th.

The Lady Hornets will host a meet on Tuesday, Dec. 6 then wrap up their pre-Christmas schedule at Russellville on Dec. 15.