August 19 in Bryant athletic history: 2009

Green, Alford pace Hornets golfers

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Freshman Tyler Green and senior Hunter Alford led the Bryant Hornets golf team in its most recent matches. On Monday, Aug. 10, Alford shot an 18-hole round of 70 to finish one back of the medalist at the Conway Invitational at Conway Country Club. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, Green earned medalist honors for the second time this season with a nine-hole round of 34, edging a quartet of Cabot players at 35.[more]

Cabot won the Tuesday match with the score that foursome produced (140) at Stone Links Golf Course. Bryant finished at 151, North Little Rock at 164.

Chris Harris carded a 37 for the Hornets with Alford at 38. Tyler Groves and Kollen Lewis both turning in rounds of 39.

Bryant brought the only girls team. The Lady Hornets produced a team score of 169 with Kristen Dudley leading the way with a round of 55. Jessica Wilson finished at 57, Carley Miller a 58, and Caitlin Lawson a 61.

At Conway, Bryant’s boys finished with a team total of 302. Cabot took team honors with a 284. Conway finished at 290. Bryant beat out Harrison which finished at 306.

Green turned in a round of 73 to finish four strokes off the medalist pace. Austin Benning carded a 77 and Austin Harmon added an 81. Jonathan Kooiman turned in a round of 88.

For the girls, Dudley finished at 114. Bailey Ralston finished at 122 with Wilson at 131 and Danielle Carter at 132.

Both teams are scheduled to return to the links on Thursday, Aug. 20, at Greystone County Club in Cabot, taking on Cabot and Benton.