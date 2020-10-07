October 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Green earns all-State honors at Class 7A tourney

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

CABOT — Tyler Green earned all-State honors by finishing the second day of the Class 7A State golf tournament in sixth place in a field of 70 golfers on Wednesday.

Green shot a 36-hole total of 155 over the two-day tournament.

Bryant’s Austin Harman finished 16th with a score of 167 while senior Brandon Crosby shot a 176 to place 29th overall.

Cabot, which hosted the tournament at Greystone Country Club won the team title with a two-day total of 623 among its top four golfers. Little Rock Catholic finished second at 635 followed by Bentonville (660), Conway (668), Fayetteville (681), Rogers (685) and Springdale Har-Ber (715).