September 17 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Green leads Hornets to links win over Benton, Lake Hamilton

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

BENTON — Tyler Green fired a 4-under-par 68 to earn individual medalist honors to lead the Bryant Hornets to top team honors over the rival Benton Panthers in a three-team match at Longhill Golf Club Thursday.[more]

Bryant finished with a team score of 310 to Benton’s 312. Lake Hamilton compiled a 332.

In girls play, Lake Hamilton won a tight match with a team score of 137. Benton finished at 143 and Bryant at 145. Lake Hamilton’s Marley Buchanan was individual medalist with a nine-hole round of 39. Bryant was led by Morgan Morehead’s 46.

The Lady Hornets are scheduled to play again at First Tee in Little Rock against Mount St. Mary Academy on Tuesday, Sept. 21. The Hornets return to action on Thursday, Sept. 23, in their final regular-season match at Longhills.

The girls State Tournament at Greystone Country Club in Cabot is Sept. 28-29. The boys State Tournament, also at Greystone, is Oct. 5-6.

Green’s 68 was augmented by Austin Harman’s 74 and rounds of 84 by both Brandon Crosby and Chris Harris. Allen Humbard was right there too at 85.

For the Lady Hornets, Savanna Cathey was just off Morehead’s pace with a round of 48. Kyanne Lawrence completed the scoring trio with a 53. Carley Miller shot a 58 and Caitlin Lawson a 59.