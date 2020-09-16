September 15 in Bryant athletic history: 2011

Green’s 4-under leads Hornets to top honors at home match

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Tyler Green was locked in Thursday as he fired a 4-under 32 on the front nine at Hurricane Creek Country Club, leading the[more] Bryant boys to victory in a nine-hole match against 7A/6A-Central rivals Cabot and Little Rock Central as well as Lake Hamilton.

In girls play, Cabot prevailed over Lake Hamilton with the Lady Hornets third.

Green led Bryant’s scoring quartet to a team score of 154. Cabot was second at 161 with Lake Hamilton third at 165. Central didn’t have enough golfers for a team score. Bryant’s JV team compiled a score of 176.

The winning total for Cabot’s girls was 124. Lake Hamilton finished at 131 and Bryant’s scoring trio finished at 139.

Austin Harmon added a 1-over par 37 for the Hornets. Nick Canale shot a 41 and both Chase Thornton and Ashton Green turned in rounds of 44.

Green birdied the first three holes of the match and, though he bogeyed the three-par sixth, he came back with birdies on the par 5 seventh and the par 4 eighth. A Cabot play had the second best round with a 1-under 35.

Harmon’s round was highlighted by a birdy on the par-5 third hole.

For the Bryant JV, Gary Williamson matched Harmon’s round of 37 highlighted by birdies on the par-3 fourth hole and the par-4 fifth. Bogeys on six and eight pushed him 1-over for the round.

Mark Winn shot a 44 and Logan Moore carded a 46. Luke Brantley turned in a 49 while Ross Weaver and Nick Jenkins both finished at 51.

For the girls, Peyton Weaver and Savanna Cathey both finished with rounds of 42, just three strokes off the pace of the individual medalist from Cabot. Carley Miller turned in a 55 and Tiffany Robinson shot 61.