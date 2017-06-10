Greiner blanks Missouri team in a run-rule win at tourney

LITTLE ROCK — Coby Greiner tossed a five-hit shutout and Logan Chambers had three hits as the Bryant Black Sox Junior American Legion team won its second game in pool play at the Mid America Tournament at Joe T. Robinson High School.

The Sox staked out a 3-0 lead over the first three innings then erupted for five in the fifth to make it an 8-0 run-rule win over the Midwest Prospects from Missouri.

Bryant is set to complete pool play on Saturday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., at UALR.

Greiner struck out four and walk one. All of Midwest’s hits were singles.

Logan Catton, who had two hits in the game, drew a walk to open the contest. With one out, Chambers singled. Greiner followed with a bouncer to third that was misplayed, loading the bases. Peyton Dillon got the run in with a sacrifice fly.

Two of the Prospects’ hits came in the bottom of the first but Greiner struck out the side to keep it 1-0.

Bryant added two runs in the top of the third. Chambers led off with a single to right and Greiner once again reached on an error, a wild throw from third. Though he was out trying to get to second on the play, Chambers wound up at third.

Dillon was plunked by a pitch and, with two down, Cade Drennan singled to center to make it 2-0. Cade Dupree doubled Dillon home to cap the inning.

Greiner retired eight in a row before an error allowed a runner aboard with two down in the bottom of the fourth. A single to right had two aboard but the next batter flew out to retire the side.

Dillon led off the fifth with a double. With one out, he scored when Drennan’s grounder resulted in an error. Dupree was struck by a pitch and, after a passed ball put runners at second and third, Jake Wright lashed an RBI single to right to make it 5-0.

Wright stole second and when Catton’s drive to center was misplayed, Dupree scored. Chambers singled in Wright and, when the ball was misplayed in the outfield, Catton hustled home to make it 8-0.

Greiner surrendered a lead-off single in the bottom of the inning, then issued a two-out walk but ended it by inducing a fly to Dupree in right.

The win improved the Junior Sox to 7-1 on the season.