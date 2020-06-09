June 9 in Bryant athletic history: 2007

Trio of Hornets honored at Track Hall of Fame

EDITOR’S NOTE: In this time of COVID-19, with no sports action, BryantDaily.com will be posting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

Three members of the Bryant Hornets track team were honored for their accomplishments at the Arkansas Track and Field Hall of Fame’s annual banquet on Saturday, June 2. Pole vaulters Spencer McCorkel and Jason Pelletier and distance runner Ethan Blakley were named to the All-Arkansas team which is voted on by a panel of coaches from around the state.

The top five in the voting are honored at the banquet each year. Both McCorkel and Pelletier were among the top five vote getters. In addition to making the All-Arkansas team, Blakley was honored as a member of the All Arkansas Academic Team. Blakley recorded a 3.8 GPA along with scoring 28 on the ACT test.

“To have three athletes honored at the Hall of Fame banquet is a great honor for Bryant High School and our track program,” commented Bryant track coach Steve Oury. “These gentleman have worked extremely hard both on the track and in the classroom. It’s always a great honor to have an athlete voted on to the All-Arkansas team, but to have three is really special. I know Spencer and Ethan will continue to have success next year in college, and Jason is looking forward to having a great senior year and possibly making it back to the Hall of Fame banquet next year.”



