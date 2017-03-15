Grizzlies edge Bryant boys in league match in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH — The Bryant Hornets, trying to capture their first conference win on the road after a tough loss at home in their opener to Southside, just couldn’t find the range as a goal halfway through the second half held up for a 1-0 win for the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies Tuesday night.

“We did well,” said Hornets coach Richard Friday. “We came out hot and dominated possession. We created opportunities to score from Ramon Aquillera, Ricky Barrientos, Jhorman Cruz and Angel Rodriguez.”

But the half ended with no score.

“We continued in the second half in the same fashion,” Friday said. “We continued to put pressure on but (Northside) deflected a couple of shots.”

The lone goal, the coach said was “a rocket of a shot from a deflected header off a corner kick.”

Bryant, now 3-3-1 overall, will play at Little Rock Catholic on Thursday.