Millage passes

By Devin Sherrill, Bryant School District Communications Director

Bryant School District voters have approved a 3.6 mill initiative for facility projects to relieve overcrowding and provide additional buildings for the growing student population. Unofficial results indicate 4,759 votes for the measure and and 3,178 votes against. A total of 7,955 votes were cast.

“Our communities are proud of their Bryant schools. Passing this millage is a sign of the patrons’ commitment to invest in education and the future of Bryant,” said Dr. Tom Kimbrell, Bryant superintendent.

“We needed our community to stand behind this initiative and are very thankful for their support. This campaign was successful because of each and every individual who helped get the word out and voted for the millage. I can’t express how much the work of our students, parents, staff, and school board, the support of community leaders and organizations, along with the investment by the business community helped make this millage campaign successful. We appreciate the commitment to our children and their future,” said Kimbrell.

Kimbrell continued, “Special thanks go to our Campaign Chair Jeremiah Oltmans and all the members of the Keep Bryant Schools Moving committee. This group’s contribution was crucial to getting the vote passed. I am so appreciative of their leadership, countless hours of work, and dedication to this effort.”

Bryant school board, administrators and staff are looking forward to relieving overcrowding, expanding learning programs, and addressing salary needs. The measure will also fund two new elementary schools, a new junior high school and building replacement projects at Bryant High School.

“Today’s election results mean continued investment in the Bryant School District, which is key to economic development in our city,” stated Mayor Jill Dabbs. “The Bryant School District is a keystone for the success of our city. The quality education that our school district provides has played a vital role in the dynamic growth and prosperity Bryant has experienced. I am proud that the voters decided to keep Bryant moving in a positive direction.”

Dana Poindexter, assistant to the Mayor, contributed to this article