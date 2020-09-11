Guidelines for home football games released by BSD

INFORMATION FOR ATHLETIC EVENTS
By Devin Sherrill, communications director for Bryant Schools
Hornet fans, we need your help. Your cooperation and adherence to the following guidelines is essential for students to continue playing with supporters in attendance.
Administration was required to submit an assurance document to the Department of Health verifying compliance with all requirements. It is our goal to continue the season with spectators in attendance. In order to reach this goal, all spectators must follow the requirements. If these requirements are not followed, the district will be unable to allow spectators into live events.
Good sportsmanship involves respect for others. By following the guidelines, we can all work together to make our athletic environment safe for not only the athletes, but all Hornet fans.
Athletic Event Guidelines
All Bryant athletic events will follow the large indoor and outdoor venue guidelines for school-sponsored team sports set forth by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). View the guidelines here . Our goal is to protect our students, fans, and the school environment from the spread of COVID-19.
● FACE COVERING REQUIRED. All spectators must wear a mask at all times during the event.
● Single-household family groups may sit together but must be spaced 6-feet from other groups or individuals. Seats are indicated by a blue Hornet.
● Seating areas will be marked such that every other row is unoccupied. These rows must remain clear to allow for social distancing.
● Any person attending an event on campus not adhering to the regulations set forth by the ADH may be prohibited from attending future events.
Ticket Prices (7th-12th Grade Athletics)
All tickets will be $5 per person, student or adult. Children 5 and under are admitted free. Tickets for athletic events (with the exception of Friday night varsity football) may be purchased at the gate.
Pass Information (7th-12th Grade Athletics)
Due to capacity and seating restrictions, season passes are limited to those previously purchased. No district passes will be accepted for home athletic events. We are not able to accept Senior Citizen athletics passes. The only passes accepted for home athletic events are Arkansas Activities Association (AAA) passes.
Fans are a critical part of a successful athletic program. We thank you for supporting Bryant Athletics.
Friday Night Varsity Football: Tickets (PreSell Only)
Hornet Stadium will be operating under a reduced seating capacity to comply with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines. Visitor side seating will be reserved for visiting team, Bryant Athletics sponsors, and AAA pass holders.
Additional seating will be available in the north end zone (folding chairs, social-distanced 6 feet apart).
Ticket allotments for all home senior varsity football games are provided to the head football coach or designee, spirit coaches, band director or designee, and high school principal or designee. Students in these groups may purchase tickets directly from their head coach/director/principal or designees.
Limited tickets to the general public will be available at 5pm on the Wednesday prior to the home varsity game. Tickets will ONLY be sold at the Big Red Store located at 1635 N. Reynolds Road. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis with a limit of five tickets per person. Tickets may represent seating in the north end zone and/or home bleachers. Tickets are $5.
Live Stream
Varsity home games may be purchased in a pay-per-view format for $20. Road games will be available at no charge. The broadcast will start at 6:45 p.m., with kickoff at 7 p.m. The livestream link will be shared at bryantschools.org/o/athletics; on the Bryant Public Schools app (set notifications for Bryant Athletics); and Bryant Athletics social media.