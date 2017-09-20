Harbour ties for medalist at Hurricane tourney

Bryant’s Clayton Harbour tied Benton’s Brendan Little for individual medalist honors and the players’ teams tied for team honors at a three-team tournament at Hurricane Golf Club on Tuesday.

Harbour and Little each shot rounds of 38 over nine holes. The Hornets and the Panthers finished with team totals of 159. Sheridan had three golfers competing, not enough for a team score.

Among the girls Benton’s Abbey Lee earned medalist honors with a round of 44 as her team won the three-school tourney.

Maddie Stephens paced the Lady Hornets with a 53, finished third overall. Brooklyn Waller shot 62 and Meredith Medford carded a 69.

For the boys, Drew Darbonne and Logan McDonald carded rounds of 40. Landon Allison shot a 41 and Scott Schmidt turned in a 42.

“Good job by Clayton today matching Little of Benton for medalist honors,” noted Bryant coach Steve Griffith. “We will playoff the tie on Thursday with Benton at a dual 18-hole match at Isabella in Hot Springs Village.”

The Bryant junior varsity played on Tuesday with Brendan Morton shooting a 45. Caleb Barnes and PJ Hollingsworth broke 50 with rounds of 48. Will Hanson and Bryan Collins carded round of 50 with Andrew Gaspard finishing at 51 and Chandler Stewart at 52. Parker Ray and Ethan Robinson turned in 53’s and Jimmy Cerutti shot 54.

“That was the last action of the year for our JV players,” Griffith mentioned. “We’re looking for some of these guys to step up next year and replace Drew and Scott, our two seniors.”