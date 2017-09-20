North Little Rock sweeps Bryant in JV match

For more photos from this event by Kevin Nagle, go here

Ashley Davis had two aces at the service line and led the team with eight digs but the Bryant Lady Hornets junior varsity fell to the North Little Rock JV on Tuesday night, 13-25, 19-25.

Cora Edwards also contributed two aces and Shannon Stewart had one.

As a team, the Lady Hornets managed just 11 kills against the Lady Charging Wildcats. Brooke Abney and Casey Welch each had three. Grace Camferdam and Beatriz Hernandez added two each, Imanii Jones one. Edwards had five assists, Jones three and Camferdam one.

Along with Davis, the Lady Hornets picked up three digs from Hernandez and Kiarra Beard. Edwards, Welch, Camferdame and Kennedy Kuchinski had one apiece.

Jones, Hernandez and Abney each contributed a solo block.

The Lady Hornets play at Conway this Thursday.