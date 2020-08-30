August 30 in Bryant athletic history: 2010

Harmon earns medalist honors as Hornets tie for top spot at Russellville

EDITOR’S NOTE: Because the look back at each day in Bryant athletic history has been so favorably received during the time when there was no sports during the COVID-19 shutdown, BryantDaily.com will continueposting past stories of Bryant athletics either posted on BryantDaily.com (from 2009 to the present) or published in the Bryant Times (from 1998 to 2008).

RUSSELLVILLE — Austin Harmon fired a 2-under-par 33 over nine holes to lead the Bryant Hornets to a first-place tie with the rival Benton Panthers at the Russellville Invitational on Monday.

The Lady Hornets too got the best of the field of three teams with a composite scored 139 as all three scoring players for Bryant shot under 50.[more]

Harmon was the individual medalist among the boys as Bryant and Benton finished with team totals of 153. Bryant’s 7A/6A-Central Conference rivals Russellville (145) and Van Buren (166) were third and fourth. (With the new configuration of the top two classifications in high school this year, Russellville and Van Buren will actually compete at the Class 6A State Tournament.)

Tyler Green and Chase Thornton also broke 40 for the Hornets. Both finished with rounds of 38. Chris Harris rounded out the scoring quartet with a 44. Brandon Crosby finished at 46 for Bryant.

For the girls, Morgan Morehead and Savanna Cathey each carded rounds of 45 with Carley Miller finishing a 49 to complete the scoring trio. Kyanne Lawrence shot a 52 and Caitlyn Lawson finished at 62.

The Lady Hornets finished six strokes ahead of Benton’s Lady Panthers. Van Buren was a distant third at 166.

Bryant is set to play at Longhills on Thursday, Sept. 2.