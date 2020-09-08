September 7 in Bryant athletic history: 2012

Harmon paces Hornets’ effort at Diamondhead

HOT SPRINGS — Senior Austin Harmon shot an 18-hole round of 79 to take individual medalist honors at[more] a dual match against Hot Springs Lakeside at Diamondhead Country Club on Thursday.

Harmon led the Bryant Hornets to team honors. Bryant finished with a combined total of 327 to Lakeside’s 327. Hot Springs also had a pair of golfers competing as well.

Drew Castleberry carded an 81 with Chase Thornton a stroke back. Nick Canale shot an 85 to complete the Hornets’ scoring quartet. In addition, Ross Weaver turned in a round of 87 and Logan Moore shot a 99.

The Lady Hornets did not compete in the match. They will return along with the boys at a match on Sept. 11, at Cabot’s Greystone Country Club.