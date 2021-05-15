Heritage ends Hornets’ season in first round of State soccer tourney

May 14, 2021 Boys Soccer

SPRINGDALE — A young team got some valuable experience on Thursday when the Bryant Hornets soccer team played a first-round game at the 6A State Tournament. 

The Rogers Heritage War Eagles pinned a 5-1 loss on the Hornets to end their season.

The Hornets, who persevered this season through injuries and inexperience, picked up its lone goal from Grant Jacuzzi off an assist by Jaime Perez.

“The boys came out flat,” said Hornets head coach Rick Friday. “It was a good experience for them. As I pointed out to them, we had one player with playoff experience going in. Now, we have 20.

“We go back to work now to start preparing for next year,” he asseted.

The Hornets finished 6-10-3 on the season.

Rob Patrick

Rob Patrick has been involved in radio and newspaper since the early 1980’s. After serving in several capacities in a handful of media outlets, Rob started BryantDaily.com in 2008.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

error: Content is protected !!