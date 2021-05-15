Heritage ends Hornets’ season in first round of State soccer tourney

SPRINGDALE — A young team got some valuable experience on Thursday when the Bryant Hornets soccer team played a first-round game at the 6A State Tournament.

The Rogers Heritage War Eagles pinned a 5-1 loss on the Hornets to end their season.

The Hornets, who persevered this season through injuries and inexperience, picked up its lone goal from Grant Jacuzzi off an assist by Jaime Perez.

“The boys came out flat,” said Hornets head coach Rick Friday. “It was a good experience for them. As I pointed out to them, we had one player with playoff experience going in. Now, we have 20.

“We go back to work now to start preparing for next year,” he asseted.

The Hornets finished 6-10-3 on the season.