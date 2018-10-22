Hernandez lead junior girls to championship

CABOT — Kim Hernandez won individual honors and the Bryant Junior Lady Hornets placed six runners in the top 10 on the way to the team title of the Walmart Central Arkansas Junior High Championship cross country meet on Saturday.

The Lady Hornets finished with just 25 points. Cabot was second with 61 with Conway third with 67.

Bryant had nine runners in the top 15.

Hernandez’ winning time was 13:31.87. Bryant’s Aidan Fisher, a seventh-grader, was third overall in a time of 13:41.09.

Margo Gilliland, McKenzie Hicks and Maddie Nelson swept places 6 through 8. Gilliland finished in 13:50.61 with Hicks at 13:52.65 and Nelson, an eighth-grader, turning in a 13:53.60.

Mariel Ocana finished out the six top-10 runners for Bryant. Her time was 14:05.26 to place 10th.

Paige Spicer, Ashleigh Byles and Caitlyn Phillips, all eighth-graders, swept places 12 through 14. Spicer ran a 14:09.31. Byles finished in 14:11.19 and Phillips clocked in at 14:14.80.

The meet concluded the season for the junior high teams. The Bryant varsity will host the 6A-Central Conference meet at Bishop Park on Monday, Oct. 22. The girls will run at 3:45 with the boys starting at 4:30.